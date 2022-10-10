Social Security: Why it's important to report life changes to us when you receive SSI

Did you know that certain life changes can affect your Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments? Sometimes your circumstances may change after you apply for or begin to receive SSI. When that happens, it’s important for you to tell us about these changes. This will ensure that you receive the benefits to which you’re eligible.

Here are some common changes you must report if you have applied for or receive SSI:

• Changes in income, wages or self-employment income;

• Starting, stopping or changing jobs;

• Changing your address or persons moving in or out of the household;

• Changes in marital status (including any same-sex relationships);

• Having more than $2,000 if you are single or $3,000 if you are married in resources that you can cash in, sell or use to pay for food and shelter; and

• Changes in resources, including money in financial accounts and buying or selling extra vehicles, stocks, investments or property.

For a complete list of reporting responsibilities for all our programs, please read our publication, What You Need to Know When You Get Supplemental Security Income at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11011.pdf.

How to Report Changes in Wages

You can conveniently report your wages using our:

• Free SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app for smartphones.

• Online Wage Reporting Tool using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Be sure to sign up for monthly SSI wage reporting emails or text reminders, so you never forget.

Other options include speaking with a representative by calling toll free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visiting or writing your local Social Security Office.

Report Changes in a Timely Manner

You must report a change within 10 days after the month it happens. You should report a change even if you’re late. Failure to report timely may cause you to:

• Receive less than you should and take longer to receive the correct amount;

• Receive more than you should and have to pay it back;

• Have a penalty deducted from your SSI payment; or

• Lose SSI for not reporting information that we use to determine whether you are still eligible for SSI.

Securing your today and tomorrow starts with being informed. Please share this information with your friends and family—and post it on social media.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: My parents recently moved into a retirement community and are signing their house over to me. Can I still get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or will home ownership make me ineligible?

A: You can own a home and still receive SSI as long as you live in the home you own. In most cases, when determining SSI eligibility we don’t count as a resource the home you own and live in or the car you use. For more information about SSI and Social Security, visit www.ssa.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Q: My grandfather, who is receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will be coming to live with me. Does he have to report the move to Social Security?

A: Yes. An SSI beneficiary must report any change in living arrangements before the 10th day of the following month. If you do not report the change, your grandfather could receive an incorrect payment and have to pay it back, or he may not receive all the money that he is due. Failure to report a change to us could result in the deduction of a penalty from his SSI benefits. Your grandfather also needs to report the new address to us to receive mail from us. You can report the change by mail or in person at any Social Security office or call us toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You can get more information by reading Understanding SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi.