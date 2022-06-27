Social Security: What to know about signing up and signing in

We want to help you get the services you need as quickly and safely as possible. Your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount is your gateway to doing business with us online.

Whether you receive benefits now or in the future, you will want to create your personal my Social Security account or use the one you may already have. More than 65 million people already have an account!

Did you know you can use your personal my Social Security account to accomplish many tasks? You can request a replacement Social Security card (in most states), check the status of your application or appeal, verify your earnings, estimate future benefits or manage the benefits you already receive. Watch our brief video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjJqUAFSXI about the benefits of having an account.

We are committed to protecting your information and benefits and take this responsibility seriously. That’s why we ask for personal information to verify your identity in order to create a personal my Social Security account. We work with external partners to securely verify your identity. We do this to protect your data while making our online services easy for you to use.

• Ready to sign up? You can now create your new my Social Security account through either of these two credential partners: Login.gov or ID.me. Login.gov is the public’s one account for simple, secure and private access to participating U.S. government agencies.

• ID.me is a single sign-on provider that meets the U.S. government’s online identity proofing and authentication requirements.

A credential includes your username, password and two-step verification factors. A trusted credential partner helps us securely verify your identity online.

Here is a brief list of some things you need to know when creating or accessing your personal my Social Security account.

1. I have never accessed my Social Security, and I do not have a Login.gov or ID.me credential:

Visit the my Social Security webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get started. You will have the option to create an account with your preferred credential partner, Login.gov or ID.me. Keep in mind:

• You must be 18 years of age or older and have a Social Security number.

• You will be redirected to the partner’s website when you select “Sign in with Login.gov” or “Sign in with ID.me.”

• You must provide a valid email address and some additional information.

• Once you create the credential, you’ll return to the my Social Security webpage for next steps.

2. I have never accessed my Social Security, but I already have a Login.gov or ID.me credential:

You can sign in with your credential on the my Social Security webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and follow the prompts.

3. I have accessed my Social Security with a Social Security username and password that I created before September 18, 2021:

You should still sign in using your Social Security username and password. This is the first option on the Sign In screen secure.ssa.gov/RIL/SiView.action.

4. I have accessed my Social Security using my existing Login.gov or ID.me credential:

You can sign in to my Social Security using either Login.gov or ID.me credential.

Please encourage your friends and family to create their personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

General

Q: I can’t seem to find my Social Security card. Do I need to get a replacement?

A: In most cases, knowing your Social Security number is enough. But, if you do apply for and receive a replacement card, don’t carry that card with you. Keep it with your important papers. For more information about your Social Security card and number, and for information about how to apply for a replacement, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber. If you believe you’re the victim of identity theft, read our publication Identity Theft and Your Social Security Number, at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: I run a bed and breakfast. By this time every year, I am tired of all the paperwork involved with filing taxes. Is there an easier way for small businesses to file W-2s for their employees?

A: Absolutely. If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur, you should check out Social Security’s Business Services Online (BSO) website. There, you can file your employees’ W-2s and W-2cs electronically and print out the W-2s to provide paper copies to your employees. You also can verify the Social Security numbers of your employees. Our online services are easy to use, fast and secure. Visit our BSO page at www.ssa.gov/bso.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.