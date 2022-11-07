Social Security: Veterans and active-duty military members - Social Security has your back!

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us.

Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.

The page shares information about our Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits for veterans, including:

• How SSDI benefits are different from benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs and require a separate application.

• How we expedite the processing of Social Security disability claims for service members. If they develop a disability while on active military service on or after October 1, 2001, they can file a disability claim regardless of where the disability occurs.

• Answers to questions asked about Social Security.

If active-duty military service members are unable to work due to a disabling condition and continue to receive pay while in a hospital or on medical leave, they should consider applying for SSDI. Active-duty status and receipt of military pay doesn’t necessarily prevent payment of SSDI benefits.

Our webpages are easy to share on social media and by email with your friends and family. Please consider passing this information along to someone who may need it.

Retirement

Q: My wife and I live in Illinois, but plan to spend the winter in New Mexico. My wife will turn 62 while we are there. Can she apply for benefits in New Mexico or do we have to wait until we get back home to apply for retirement at our local Social Security office?

A: These days, you don’t even have to be near a Social Security office to apply for benefits. Regardless of where you and your wife are living, you can apply for retirement benefits online at www.ssa.gov/applytoretire. It’s so easy to do and it can take as little as 15 minutes to complete and submit the application. If she prefers, your wife can file a retirement benefit application with any Social Security office — including the one closest to you in Illinois, New Mexico, or wherever you happen to be.

Q: How long do I need to work to become eligible for retirement benefits?

A: Everyone born in 1929 or later needs 40 Social Security credits to be eligible for retirement benefits. You can earn up to four credits per year, so you will need at least 10 years of work to become eligible for retirement benefits. During your working years, earnings covered by Social Security are posted to your Social Security record. You earn credits based on those earnings. If you become disabled or die before age 62, the number of credits needed to qualify for Social Security benefits depends on your age at the time you die or become disabled. A minimum of six credits is required to qualify for Social Security benefits regardless of your age. You can create a my Social Security account to check and periodically monitor how many credits you have. Just go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.