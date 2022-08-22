Social Security: Understanding the need for a representative payee

You may know someone who gets a monthly Social Security benefit or Supplemental Security Income payment and who also needs help managing their money. If someone you know needs help, we can appoint a person or an organization to act as a “representative payee” responsible for receiving and managing a person’s benefits.

When we assign a representative payee, we select someone who knows the beneficiary’s needs and can make decisions about how to best use their benefits for their care and wellbeing. Representative payees are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments they receive and manage. They must complete this form and return it to Social Security by mail or, if they have a personal my Social Security account, they can file it online using the Representative Payee portal. Account holders can get a benefit verification letter and manage direct deposit and wage reporting for their beneficiaries. Learn more about the portal at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html.

You also have the option to identify, in advance, up to three individuals you trust to serve as your future representative payee and help manage your benefits, if the need arises. We call this Advance Designation. We offer Advance Designation to capable adults and emancipated minors who are applying for or already receiving Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Special Veterans Benefits. With Advance Designation, you and your family can enjoy peace of mind knowing someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits. Find more information about:

• Advance Designation at www.ssa.gov/payee/advance_designation.htm.

• Representative Payees at www.ssa.gov/payee.

• Training videos on the duties of a representative payee at www.ssa.gov/payee/rp_training2.html.

• Publications about representative payees at www.ssa.gov/payee/newpubs.htm.

If you know someone who needs help managing their monthly benefits, please consider becoming a representative payee. You can also help by sharing this information with friends and family.

Disability

Q: My husband has been in poor health for some time and doctors have recently diagnosed him with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)–commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I’ve heard Social Security has a “fast track” for some people who are disabled. Would you tell me about it?

A: We have two processes to “fast track” applications for disability benefits. Our Compassionate Allowances initiative allows us to fast track certain cases of individuals with very severe disabilities. There are dozens of different types of disabilities that qualify for this expedited decision, including ALS, and that list continues to expand. Learn more about Compassionate Allowances and see the full list of conditions at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.

Another way we speed up decisions is with our Quick Disability Determinations initiative, which uses technology to identify applicants who have the most severe disabilities and allows us to expedite our decisions on those cases. Read more about Quick Disability Determinations at www.ssa.gov/disabilityresearch/qdd.htm.

Q: I just received my first disability payment. How long will I continue to get them?

A: In most cases, you will continue to receive benefits as long as you are disabled. However, there are certain circumstances that may change your continuing eligibility for disability benefits. For example, one of the following may apply:

• Your health may improve to the point where you are no longer disabled.

• Like many people, you would like to go back to work rather than depend on your disability benefits and you are successful in your attempt.

Also, the law requires that we review your case from time to time to verify you are still disabled. We tell you if it is time to review your case, and we also keep you informed about your benefit status. You also should be aware that you are responsible for letting us know if your health improves or you go back to work.