Social Security: Supplemental Security Income benefits for children with disabilities

Did you know that Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides cash payments to children with disabilities whose families have limited income and resources?

A child must meet all of the following disability requirements to be considered medically eligible for SSI:

• The child, if not blind, must not be working or earning more than $1,350 a month in 2022. If the child is blind, they must not be working or earning more than $2,260 in 2022. The earning amounts usually change every year to keep up with inflation.

• The child must have a medical condition(s), that result in “marked and severe functional limitations.” This means that the condition(s) must very seriously limit the child’s activities.

• The child’s condition(s) must last for at least a year or expected to result in death.

Some older teenagers may have part-time jobs or are involved in work programs, which may affect eligibility to SSI. In addition, if an unmarried child under age 18 is living at home, we may consider some of the parents’ income as the child’s income. We make allowances for the parents and their other children living in the home when we consider the parents’ income. You can learn more about children’s benefits in our publication, Benefits for Children with Disabilities at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10026.pdf.

We also help children – and adults – through our Compassionate Allowances program. Compassionate Allowances are a way to quickly identify conditions that, by definition, meet our standard for disability benefits. You can read the list of conditions at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances/conditions.htm. Compassionate Allowances can help reduce the wait time for us to make a disability determination for children with the most serious disabilities. Thousands of children receive benefits because they have a condition on this list, but children with conditions not on this list can still qualify for SSI.

If you are or know a parent, guardian, caregiver or representative of a child you think may be eligible, visit our Disability Benefits - Apply for a Child (Under Age 18) at www.ssa.gov/ssikids to learn more and begin an application.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: If I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits, what is the effect on my benefits if I work?

A: In most cases, your return to work would reduce your benefit amount. Unlike Social Security disability, there is no “trial work period” for people who get SSI disability benefits. Reporting wages each month helps us pay the correct amount of SSI. Timely reporting may also prevent you from owing us money or may allow us to pay a higher amount. We have several publications about SSI, including Reporting Your Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income, available at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Note that there are other work incentives that can help you return to work when you receive SSI. You can read about them in What You Need To Know When You Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), also available at www.ssa.gov/pubs. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov.

Q: My parents recently moved into a retirement community and are signing their house over to me. Can I still get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or will home ownership make me ineligible?

A: You can own a home and still receive SSI as long as you live in the home you own. In most cases, when determining SSI eligibility, we don’t count as a resource the home you own and live in or the car you use. For more information about SSI and Social Security, visit www.ssa.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.