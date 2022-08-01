Social Security: Social Security Services for the Hispanic community

For nearly 90 years, Social Security has provided financial protection to communities throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community.

Today, our retirement, disability and survivors benefits are an important source of income for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, people can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits and much more.

We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. Popular topics include:

• Retirement, Disability and Survivors benefits.

• Medicare.

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

• Social Security cards.

• Fraud and scams.

• Appeals.

• Benefits for children.

• Payments outside the U.S.

Customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish can reach a Spanish-speaking representative at 1-800-772-1213. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.

General Q&A:

Q: I usually get my benefit payment on the third of the month. But what if the third falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday? Will my payment be late?

A: Just the opposite. Your payment should arrive early. For example, if you usually get your payment on the third of a month, but it falls on a Saturday, we will make payments on the Friday prior to the due date. Find more information about the payment schedule for 2022 at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm. Any time you don’t receive a payment, be sure to wait three days before calling to report it missing. To ensure that your benefits are going to the right place, create a my Social Security account. There, you can verify and manage your benefits without visiting your local office. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to create your account.

Q: I’m 17 and eager to start my first summer job, but my mother misplaced my Social Security card. How can I get another?

A: If you know your Social Security number, you may not need to get a replacement card to obtain employment. However, if a prospective employer requests it, you can get a replacement Social Security card by following the steps below. There is no charge for a Social Security card, but you are limited to three per calendar year and 10 replacement cards during your lifetime.

You will need to:

• Show the required documents. We need to see different documents depending on your citizenship and the type of card you are requesting. Go to www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to find out what documents you will have to show.

• Fill out an Application for a Social Security Card.

• Take or mail your application and original or certified copies of the original documents to your local Social Security office.

For more information, read our pamphlet, Your Social Security Number and Card at www.ssa.gov/pubs.