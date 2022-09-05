Social Security: Social Security serves people like you: veterans, women, LGBTQ+ and more

We have provided vital benefits and services to hard working Americans for nearly 90 years. America has an increasingly diverse population with a variety of needs. To meet those diverse needs, we’ve created webpages that speak directly to groups of people who may need information about our programs and services.

• Veterans (www.ssa.gov/veterans) - We proudly serve wounded warriors and veterans who sacrificed to preserve our treasured American freedoms. Many veterans do not know they might be eligible for disability benefits from Social Security.

• Women (www.ssa.gov/women) - Social Security plays an important role in providing economic security for women. A woman who is 65 years old today can expect to live, on average, another two decades. Since women have longer life expectancies than men, they typically live more years in retirement and have a greater risk of exhausting their sources of income. Women also tend to have lower lifetime earnings than men, which usually means they’ll receive lower benefits. These are just a few reasons why women need to plan early and wisely for retirement. We’re here to make sure women have the information they need to plan for those golden years.

• LGBTQ+ (www.ssa.gov/people/lgbtq/) - Our agency touches the life of every American, both directly and indirectly. Our commitment extends to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people covered by Social Security’s many programs and services.

Check out even more of our People Like Me webpages at www.ssa.gov/people. Please share them on social media and with friends and family!

Supplemental Security Income

Q: I know you need to have limited resources to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). But what is considered a resource?

A: Resources are things you own that you can use for support. They include cash, real estate, personal belongings, bank accounts, stocks, and bonds. To be eligible for SSI a person must have no more than $2,000 in countable resources. A married couple must have no more than $3,000 in countable resources. If you own resources over the SSI limit, you may be able to get SSI benefits while trying to sell the resources. Not all of your resources count toward the SSI resource limit. For example:

• The home you live in and the land it's on do not count.

• Your personal effects and household goods do not count.

• Life insurance policies may not count, depending on their value.

• Your car usually does not count.

• Burial plots for you and members of your immediate family do not count.

• Up to $1,500 in burial funds for you and up to $1,500 in burial funds for your spouse may not count.

• If you are blind or have a disability, some items may not count if you plan to use them to work or earn extra income.

You may also wish to read our material on "resources" in the booklet, Understanding SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm.

Q: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?

A: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling or visiting your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.ssa.gov/deposit.