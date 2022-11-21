Social Security: Social Security is thankful to serve you!

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the blessings we have in our lives and to share memories with our loved ones. We are thankful because we’re able to provide you and your family with services, benefits, tools and information to help you throughout life’s journey.

Social Security is more than just a retirement program. We provide services that assist many families across this country. We are there for joyous moments like the birth of your child and issuing their first Social Security card. We are there during times of hardship and tragedy to provide disability, spouses, and survivors benefits. And we’re there to help you celebrate your retirement, too.

We’re here to serve you online, by phone, and in person in our local offices. You can learn more at https://blog.ssa.gov/we-remain-committed-to-serving-you/. Please share this information with those who need it. Happy holidays!

General

Q: Why should I sign up for a my Social Security online account?

A: My Social Security gives you a personal online account you can securely use to check your Social Security information and do business with us. With a my Social Security account you can:

Keep track of your earnings and verify them every year.

Get an estimate of your future benefits if you are still working.

Get a replacement Social Security card in certain states.

Get a letter with proof of your benefits if you currently receive them.

Manage your benefits:

o Change your address or telephone number.

o Start or change your direct deposit.

o Get a replacement Medicare card.

o Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

To find all of the services available and set up an account, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Q: Can I get a new Social Security number if someone has stolen my identity?

A: We do not routinely assign a new number to someone whose identity has been stolen. Only as a last resort should you consider requesting a new Social Security number. Changing your number may adversely affect your ability to interact with Federal and State agencies, employers, and others. This is because your financial, medical, employment and other records will be under your former Social Security number. We cannot guarantee that a new number will solve your problem. To learn more about your Social Security card and number, read our online publication Your Social Security Number and Card at www.ssa.gov/pubs/10002.html.