Social Security: Social Security is here when you're ready for retirement

When you think you’re ready to retire, we’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits. You should decide based on your individual and family circumstances.

Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early with a smaller monthly amount over a longer period? Or perhaps wait for a larger monthly payment over less time? The answer is personal and depends on several factors, such as your current and anticipated cash needs, health and your family history on longevity. Most importantly, you should study your future financial needs and obligations, and estimate your future Social Security benefit.

The best and easiest way to estimate your future Social Security benefits is with a personal my Social Security account. You can create your free account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Use your account to see how much you might receive each month based on the age at which you want to start receiving benefits.

We encourage you to weigh all the factors carefully before deciding when to begin receiving Social Security benefits. This decision affects the monthly benefit amount you will receive for the rest of your life and may affect benefits for your survivors.

Social Security’s Online Retirement Resources

Whether you’re ready to learn about, apply for or manage your retirement benefits, our online resources make it easy for you to find the information you need. How easy? You can do it from your computer, tablet, and even smartphone!

On our website, you can:

• Get our publications.

• Estimate your benefits with one of our many calculators.

• Find your Full Retirement Age.

• Learn about benefits for a spouse and family members.

• Apply for benefits.

• Manage your benefits once you start receiving them.

You and your loved ones can discover all these resources at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

Retirement Q&A:

Q: I’m reaching my full retirement age and thinking about retiring early next year. When is the best time of year to apply for Social Security benefits?

A: You can apply as early as four months before when you want your monthly benefits to begin. To apply, just go to www.ssa.gov/applytoretire. Applying online for retirement benefits from the convenience of your home or office is secure and can take as little as 15 minutes. It’s so easy!

Q: I plan to retire soon. When are Social Security benefits paid?

A: Social Security benefits are paid each month. Generally, new retirees receive their benefits on either the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day in the month the retiree was born. If you receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit payment date will be determined by your spouse’s birth date.

Here’s a chart showing how your monthly payment date is determined:

Day of the Month You Were // Born Social Security Benefits Paid On

1st-10th Second Wednesday

11th-20th Third Wednesday

21st-31st Fourth Wednesday

For a calendar showing actual payment dates, see the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm.