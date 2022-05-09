Social Security: New statement fact sheet for people with limited earnings

If you have a personal my Social Security account, you can view your Social Security Statement online to learn about your future benefits and recent earnings history. Included with the Statement are fact sheets that provide useful information based on your age group and earnings situation. Last month, we released a new fact sheet specifically for people with limited earnings.

The new fact sheet covers how you and your family members may qualify for benefits, including:

• Supplemental Security Income.

• Social Security retirement benefits.

• Children’s benefits.

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

• Help with health care costs – including Medicare, Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs, and Medicaid.

We’re committed to helping you learn about all your benefit options. Our Benefits Eligibility Screening Tool at ssabest.benefits.gov is a convenient way to find potential benefits that best fit your situation.

To learn more, visit our Social Security Statement webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement.html. Please share this article with your friends and family – and post it on social media.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: I’m on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and live with my two brothers in an apartment. My SSI payment is cut by one-third because the Social Security office says I don’t pay enough of the household expenses. How much of the expenses must I pay in order to get the full SSI rate?

A: Under the rules of the program, you must be paying an equal share of the expenses. Because there are three of you in the household, you must pay one-third of the expenses. If you are not paying an equal share of the rent, utilities, groceries, and other household expenses, your SSI payment must be reduced. To learn more, visit www.ssa.gov.

Q: What’s the best way to find out if I might be eligible for SSI?

A: Our online Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool (BEST) will help you find out if you could get benefits that Social Security administers. Based on your answers to questions, this tool will list benefits for which you might be eligible and tell you more information about how to qualify and apply. Find BEST at www.benefits.gov/ssa.

This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.