Effective October 2022, you can self-select your sex on your Social Security number (SSN) record.

“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Acting Commissioner of Social Security, Kilolo Kijakazi. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

You need to apply for a replacement SSN card to update your sex marker in our records. You still need to show a current document to prove your identity, but you no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of your sex designation.

We will accept your self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents. Identity documents include a passport, a state-issued driver’s license, and an identity card. SSN cards do not include sex markers. Currently, our record systems are unable to include a non-binary or unspecified sex designation. We are exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process.

Disability

Q: What is the waiting period for Social Security disability benefits?

A: The law states Social Security disability benefits can be paid only after you have been disabled continuously throughout a period of five full calendar months. Social Security disability benefits begin with the sixth full month after the date your disability began. You are not able to receive benefits for any month during the waiting period. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/disability.

Q: How do I know if I have worked long enough to qualify for Social Security disability benefits?

A: You must have worked long enough — and recently enough — under Social Security to qualify for disability benefits. Social Security work credits are based on your total yearly wages or self-employment income. You can earn up to four credits each year. The amount needed for a credit changes from year to year. The number of work credits you need to qualify for disability benefits depends on your age when you become disabled. Generally, you need 40 credits, 20 of which you earned in the last 10 years, ending with the year you become disabled. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits. To learn more, see our Disability Planner at www.ssa.gov/planners/disability.