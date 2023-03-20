Have you visited the redesigned SSA.gov yet? In December 2022, we updated our homepage with a new design to help you find what you need more easily.

“SSA.gov is visited by over 180 million people per year and it is one of our most important tools for providing efficient and equitable access to service,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, at the launch. “Whether providing service in person or online, our goal is to help people understand what they may qualify for and seamlessly transition them to an application process.”

Now, with improved self-service accessibility to online services, you might not have to call or visit an office to get what you need. This helps our staff focus on serving customers who need in-person assistance.

Reimagined website prioritizes customer experience

The redesign is intended to provide a clear path to the tasks you need to accomplish. Many of the most visited sections of SSA.gov are now live with a more user-friendly and task-based approach. New pages and improvements based on public feedback will continue to be unveiled in the coming months, as part of our ongoing efforts to improve how the public can do business with us.

When you visit SSA.gov, you can use interactive tools to:

Check eligibility for benefits

The new benefit eligibility screener is a convenient and simple way for you to learn if you might be eligible for benefits.

Save time on Social Security number (SSN) and card online services

If you lose your SSN card, you may not need a replacement. In most cases, simply knowing your SSN is enough. If you do need a replacement card, you may be able to request it online by visiting our Social Security Number and Card page at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber.

You can also start an application for an updated card or request an SSN for the first time. You may never need to go to an office, but if you do need to visit an office to complete the application then you can save a lot of time by starting online.

Start an application for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

You can start the application process online and request an appointment to apply for SSI benefits by answering a few questions on our SSI page at www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Apply for Social Security benefits and other online services

For most benefits, you can apply online or start an application online. In many cases, there are no forms to sign. We will review the application and contact you with any questions or if we need more information. Visit our Online Services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare.

Many Social Security services do not require an office visit. If you have a personal my Social Security account, you can start or change direct deposit, request a replacement SSA-1099, or print or download a current benefit verification letter if you need proof of your benefits.

If you’re not yet receiving benefits, you can use your online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides your earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator tool and links to information about other online services. We encourage people without a personal my Social Security account to create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Medicare

Q: I recently retired and am approaching the age when I can start receiving Medicare. What is the monthly premium for Medicare Part B?

A: In 2023, the standard Medicare Part B premium for medical insurance is $164.90 per month. Some people with higher incomes must pay a higher monthly premium for their Medicare coverage. You can get details at www.medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) (TTY 1-877-486-2048).

Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

A: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.