Social Security: Change your address and phone number online with My Social Security

If you receive Social Security benefits, the easiest way to change your address and phone number is by creating a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your contact information from your preferred location. This feature is available for people who receive retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, along with Medicare enrollees. If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you can check the address that we have on record with your account.

Visit our my Social Security webpage to get started. To create an account, you must:

• be at least 18 years old.

• Provide a valid email address.

• Have a Social Security number (SSN).

• Provide a U.S. mailing address (includes military addresses, APO/FPO/DPO, AE, AP, or AA).

Once you have a valid email address, you are ready to create your personal my Social Security account. When you visit my Social Security, select the “Create an Account” button. You will have the option to create your new my Social Security account with one of our two credential partners: Login.gov or ID.me.

• Login.gov is the public’s one account for simple, secure, and private access to participating U.S. government agencies.

• ID.me is a single sign-on provider that meets the U.S. government’s online identity proofing and authentication requirements.

Please note, if you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, you can select the appropriate button to sign in with either one and access your personal my Social Security account. If you previously verified your identity with Login.gov or ID.me, you don’t need to do so again. If you don’t have a Login.gov or ID.me account, please select the “Create an Account” link to start the one-time registration process.

If you create a new Login.gov credential, we will still complete the identity verification part, so you will need to provide some personal information to us. You will also receive an activation code from us to complete the process.

Remember, you can do much of your business with us online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

General

Q: How can I protect myself against identity theft?

A: First, don’t carry your Social Security card with you. Keep it secure at home with your other important papers. Second, don’t readily give out your Social Security number. While many banks, schools, doctors, landlords, and others will request your number, it is your decision whether to provide it. Ask if there is some other way to identify you in their records.

If you are the victim of identity theft, you should report it right away. To report identity theft, fraud, or misuse of your Social Security number, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (the nation’s consumer protection agency) recommends you:

• Place a fraud alert on your credit file by contacting one of the following companies (The company you contact is required to contact the other two, which will then place alerts on your reports.):

o Equifax, 1-800-525-6285.

o Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289.

o Experian, 1-888-397-3742.

• Review your credit report for inquiries from companies you have not contacted, accounts you did not open, and debts on your accounts you cannot explain.

• Close any accounts you know, or believe, have been tampered with or opened fraudulently.

• File a report with your local police or the police in the community where the identity theft took place.

• File a complaint with the FTC at 1-877-438-4338 (TTY 1-866-653-4261).

Q: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?

A: Your child may need a Social Security number if you are planning to open a bank account, buy savings bonds, obtain medical coverage, or apply for government services for the child. Your child will also need a Social Security number if you are going to declare him or her on your taxes. Getting a Social Security number for your newborn is voluntary, but it is a good idea to apply when your child is born. You can apply for a Social Security number for your baby when you apply for your baby’s birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will give us your child’s information and we will mail you a Social Security card with the child’s Social Security number. Visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber for more information.