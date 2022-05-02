Social Security: Celebrating a decade of my Social Security

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since we launched my Social Security? Since then, 67 million people have signed up and benefited firsthand from the many secure and convenient self-service options. And we’ve added and upgraded features that make your life easier when doing business with us online. We take great pride in providing this and all of our services. It’s part of how we help you secure today and tomorrow.

If you still don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you’re missing out. A secure account provides personalized tools for everyone, whether you receive benefits or not. If you don’t currently receive benefits, you can:

• Estimate your future benefits and compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.

• Get instant status of your Social Security application.

• Review your work history.

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).

If you receive benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Get your instant benefit verification or proof of income letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

• Check your information and benefit amount.

• Start or change your direct deposit.

• Change your address and telephone number.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get an instant Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.

• Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits and SSI.

Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount today and join the millions to take advantage of your own personal my Social Security account. Please also encourage your friends and family to sign up for their personal my Social Security account today.

Q: I noticed that my date of birth in Social Security’s records is wrong. How do I get that corrected?

A: To change the date of birth shown on our records, take the following steps:

• Complete an Application For A Social Security Card (Form SS-5).

• Show us documents proving:

o U.S. citizenship (if you have not previously established your citizenship with us).

o Age.

o Identity. Then

• Take (or mail) your completed application and documents to your local Social Security office.

Note that all documents must be either originals or copies certified by the issuing agency. We cannot accept photocopies or notarized copies of documents. For details on the documents, visit www.ssa.gov/ss5doc.

Q: I got married and I need to change my name in Social Security’s records. What do I do?

A: If you change your name due to marriage or for any other reason, you’ll need to report the change and get a corrected Social Security card with your new name. You will need to fill out Form SS-5. You can get a copy of this form by visiting www.ssa.gov/ss5doc or by calling our toll-free number 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You’ll also need to provide the original marriage certificate showing your new and old names. You can mail or take the documentation to your local Social Security office. In some cases, we may need other forms of documentation as well. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber.

