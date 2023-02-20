Commit to saving successfully during America Saves Week! This year’s theme is A Financially Confident You. You can increase your financial confidence by building healthy saving habits and taking advantage of resources available to support your financial stability.

America Saves Week, which runs from February 27 through March 3, is a great opportunity to learn about good financial habits and assess your own saving status. It’s also a perfect time to create a plan, start saving and begin your journey toward financial stability.

Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be in the future. People who have a plan are twice as likely to save effectively. We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org. Visit www.ssa.gov/retirement for useful information to help you plan for your retirement.

It’s never too early in your career to begin saving. Our website, www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer, has resources that can help young workers secure their today and tomorrow. Share our infographic, Anytime is the Right Time to Save for Your Future, that provides helpful information about saving at www.ssa.gov/benefits/assets/materials/retirement/EN-05-10549.pdf.

The sooner you start saving, the more your money can grow. Please share this information with someone you love.

Medicare

Q: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

A: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

Q: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?

A: The different parts of Medicare cover your specific needs. There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver healthcare services:

• Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care and hospice care.

• Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.

• Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.

• Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.