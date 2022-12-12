Social Security: Attorney fee cap increase

Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced a change to the Attorney Fee Cap — the first in 13 years. The maximum dollar amount limit for fee agreements approved under the Social Security Act increased from $6,000 to $7,200.

Effective November 30, 2022, we may approve fee agreements up to the new dollar limit, provided that the agreements otherwise meet the statutory requirements.

If a fee agreement is not filed, a representative can submit a fee petition after completing work on your claim(s). We’ll review the value of your representative’s services—and let you know the fee your representative is authorized to charge and collect.

For more information, please read our publication, Your Right to Representation, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10075.pdf.

Medicare

Q: I want to sign up for a Medicare Part C and D plan, but I’m not sure which plan I want. Is there a resource to help me find a plan?

A: Yes. Medicare.gov has an online plan finder and instructions available on how to use this tool. To access the Medicare Plan Finder, please visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan/questions/home.aspx.

Q: I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?

A: If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.