Social Security: A new and faster way to request a Social Security card

Do you need an original or replacement Social Security Number card? We now have a new – and faster – way for you to start online.

When you go to our Social Security Number and Card webpage at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber, we now ask you a series of questions to determine whether you can:

• Complete the application process online.

• Start the application process online, then bring any required documents to your local office to complete the application, typically in less time.

Once you complete your application (online or in-person), we will mail the card after we process the application. Please understand that we don’t issue cards at our offices.

Finish your application in the office

If you need to visit an office, please follow these steps to complete the application:

1. Learn what types of documents you need to bring to your local office.

2. Print and save the online control number shown once you complete the online application.

3. Bring the online control number – along with the documents – to your local office within 45 days to finish your application. Find your local office using our Office Locator at www.ssa.gov/locator

4. Check in at the kiosk when you arrive.

5. Meet with one of our employees to verify the information that you completed online and review documentation.

That’s it! You’ll receive the card in the mail, usually within 7 – 10 business days.

We're continuously expanding our services to put you in control and help you secure today and tomorrow for you and your family.

Retirement

Q: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?

A: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income. If you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive. If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount. After you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings. Learn more about Social Security reading our publication, How Work Affects Your Benefits, at https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10069.pdf.

Q: My spouse doesn't have enough work credits to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. Can they qualify on my record?

A: A spouse can receive one-half of the retired worker's full benefit unless the spouse begins collecting benefits before full retirement age. If the spouse begins collecting benefits before full retirement age, the amount of the spouse's benefit is reduced by a percentage based on the number of months before he or she reaches full retirement age. You can learn more by reading our online publication, Retirement Benefits, at https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/.