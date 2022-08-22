Soccer hopes to overcome graduation losses

ROANOKE – A total of 11 seniors, eight of whom were starters, are lost via graduation for the Roanoke-Benson/Eureka co-op.

“We have a few seniors that played last year and that will be the core of this team,” stated head coach Dennis Kennell. “We’ll build around them.”

The Rockets posted a 13-5-2 record in 2021, as their season concluded with a regional final loss to Peoria Christian in sudden death at East Peoria’s Eastside Centre. Among the departures are forwards Bradley Bachman and Joel Weber, midfielders Cameron Coone, Will Ludeman and Renner Thompson, defenders Zeb Beyer and JD Standish plus goalie Eli Worthen.

The co-op scored 63 goals in ’21 with over 40 percent courtesy of Bachman (26).

“I’m not sure who that will be,” said Kennell of a primary scorer. “As the season progresses, there might be one who emerges, but right now, I’m not sure we have one yet.”

Senior midfielder Carson Gates returns along with senior defenders Isaiah Beyer and Hadley Hirstein.

“We have some speed. We’ll have some on defense and some out on top. We’ll have to find some speed on the outside,” explained Kennell, who is in his 15th season as coach with a record of 144-102-31.

According to Kennell, junior Dalton Thomas is on track to replace Worthen in net.

R-B/E opened Tuesday at Ottawa. They begin the home portion today at 4:30 p.m. opposite East Peoria. This starts a stretch of seven games over the first 10 days of the season.

Notes: There are 25 players in the program, 13 from R-B and 12 who attend Eureka. Kennell’s son, Michael, will once again serve as the assistant coach.