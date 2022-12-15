Snap Fitness under new ownership

EUREKA – Snap Fitness, 1958 S. Main St. in Lakeview Shopping Center, has new owners. Kyle Cortez and others, whom Cortez did not name, purchased the fitness center in late November from JD Fitness.

Cortez is a Michigan native who has lived in Illinois for more than six years. He is a real estate agent with hopes of opening a real estate brokerage business in the area, he said.

“I always knew I wanted to own a small business, and this is the right time and the right opportunity,” said Cortez, who studied business at Central Michigan University.

“Actually, my background in real estate sales and facilities maintenance and rehabilitation is a good fit, since maintaining the equipment and the Snap Fitness facility itself and taking care of the space is an important and big component of operating a gym,” he said.

There are plans to upgrade the facility to standards that the Snap Fitness corporate office envisions for the Eureka site, including new paint, carpet and a new sign to modernize the gym’s appearance.

As far as staffing, Cortez said he wants to hire personal trainers, a receptionist and someone to maintain the gym and its cardio and strength equipment daily. There already is a massage therapist on site.

“Previously it was mostly an unstaffed gym, so having someone there to create a welcoming environment, maintain it and train new members means members aren’t just showing up to an empty space and not having resources available,” he said.

Currently the gym is open to members 24/7. Regular, staffed hours are being determined. Cortez is on site several hours a day, he said.

“We are really excited to grow a team of staff who can rely on each other and who share the goal of operating the gym for the benefit and well-being of its membership.”

The facility will observe its 15th anniversary this spring.

For information, call the gym at 309-467-9500 or go to the Snap Fitness Eureka website.