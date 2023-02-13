EUREKA-The Tazwood Conference Spelling Bee was held at Eureka High School on Feb. 8. The top two spellers from the following middle schools competed this year: Blessed Sacrament, DeeMack, Eureka, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Rankin, South Pekin, Spring Bay Riverview, St. Mary's, St. Patrick, Tremont, Washington Beverly Manor, Washington Central, and Washington Middle School.

After 14 rounds, Keagan Smith from Eureka Middle School was the winner, spelling the championship word vengeance. Second place was Kelsey Hart from Metamora Grade School, and third place was Lydia Lohnes from Blessed Sacrament.