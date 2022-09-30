 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith anniversary

Michael and Doris (Nath) Smith of Roanoke will observe their 50th anniversary next week. They were married Oct. 21, 1972, at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, Perry, IA. Their attendants were Diana Nath and Brian Ricker.

They are the parents of Jennifer (Matt) Rudolph of Palestine, TX and Erin Lopez of Roanoke.

He worked as a facilities engineer for Caterpillar before he retired in 2012. She worked for Country Financial before she retired in 2012.

The milestone will be celebrated with an open house on Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Roanoke.

