Small town, big living

I believe in small town living. Small town living brings comfort to me, not just because it feels safe, but because I know everyone. When I go places, people will sometimes ask me, “Where are you from?” When I tell them, they make that confused face and wonder where the heck that is. Growing up I always thought those big cities like Peoria and Chicago were so cool because I wasn’t used to being in that big of a place, but when I think of where I live now, I wouldn’t change it because the vibes that a small town gives is something I want to keep living with.

A lot of people from other schools will always talk about how they have 150 in their graduating class, while I tell them we have that amount in our whole school. They will usually mention how weird that would be, and how they wouldn’t like that. Personally, I actually enjoy having a small school and town. I like knowing everyone and I like how everyone is nice to each other. I feel like most of the kids aren’t afraid to be in a certain club, or sing in front of others in choir, and I feel like a lot of them have confidence. I know in some big schools people might judge others for being in a certain club or activity, but I don’t think anyone really does that here. I think it’s cool how anywhere I go, like in the park or down the street, I just wave and say hi to the people or ask them how they’ve been.

When I was younger, I would hang out with my friends and then ride my bike home afterwards at around 10 at night or later. I never really hesitated, which could be because I live relatively close, but also because I wasn’t scared to. Roanoke brings me comfort like stuffed animals do to small children. I don’t feel frightened walking the streets of the small town of Roanoke. I know mostly everyone who lives here, and don’t feel a threat from any of them. You don’t have to necessarily drive to a spot in Roanoke. You can walk if you want to or if you don't have a car, you can walk because everything is relatively close. When I didn’t have my license, I would walk to the pool for work as a lifeguard. You can save money on gas. Even when my friends and I were younger, we would walk to the gas station or just ride our bikes around town.

Living in a small town my whole life has given me great memories to look back on. Memories like riding hoverboards in the middle of the roads or pulling each other on ripsticks with the motorized scooter. Memories like ding dong ditching houses and trick or treating and knowing who owns the house that has the big candy bars. Getting our 100 day signature booklet in 1st grade and taking it to church so people can sign it. Everyone having nicknames and knowing exactly who you’re talking about when you use them. There was a time when we were walking around town and my friends from Morton were with me and a couple guys from here. Us people from Roanoke would talk and we would use the nicknames of people. When we kept doing that, my friend asked us how we had nicknames for everyone in Roanoke, and we just laughed.

Small town living is what I want my kids to grow up living by. I want them to be comfortable and safe where they live, and I want them to make friends easily. I want their school district to be welcoming like mine is now, and I want them to go ride bikes with their friends to the park or around town without having to worry. Maybe someday I will move, you never know. All I know now is that I am glad to be here, because if I wasn’t, my life would be completely different and my friend group would be too, and I don’t want anything to change. As everyone around me grows up and changes, or moves away, Roanoke will always be that place to bring people back together, or be that town you can rely on.