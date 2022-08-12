 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skybox offered for Fieldcrest football

MINONK-Football fans will once again have the opportunity to view Fieldcrest Knights football games from a skybox.

The Knight’s Skybox is located behind the visitor’s bench will be available for four home games this season. The skybox cost is $250 per game and will include 15 game tickets along with light snacks and water during the game.

Games are reserved on a first call basis and can be reserved by calling 309-432-2517 ext. 3, and leave a message starting Aug. 19.

This year’s home games are GCMS Aug. 26, EPG Sept. 3, LeRoy (homecoming) Oct. 21, Tremont (Senior Night) Oct. 21.

