Sixteen lauded by HOIC

Several area baseball and softball players have been recognized by the Heart of Illinois Conference. The list is comprised by school along with position:

First team

Eureka - Madisyn Hack (outfield, unanimous); Austin Wiegand (junior, outfield, unanimous); Spencer Wilcox (junior, infield, unanimous); Ben Jablonski (junior, catcher) & Jaxon Boles (infield)

Fieldcrest- Kaya Buchanan (infield)

Second

Eureka - Wilcox (pitcher) & Matt Montoya (outfield)

Fieldcrest- Ella Goodrich (catcher) & Clayton Shirley (outfield)

Honorable mention

Eureka - Ashley Nohl (infield), Delaney Phillips (infield) & Reagan Linder (junior, infield)

Fieldcrest- Kristyn Swartz (infield)

On the baseball side, Eureka had a league-best four on the first squad and two of eight unanimous choices.

