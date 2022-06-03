Sixteen lauded by HOIC

Several area baseball and softball players have been recognized by the Heart of Illinois Conference. The list is comprised by school along with position:
First team
Eureka - Madisyn Hack (outfield, unanimous); Austin Wiegand (junior, outfield, unanimous); Spencer Wilcox (junior, infield, unanimous); Ben Jablonski (junior, catcher) & Jaxon Boles (infield)
Fieldcrest- Kaya Buchanan (infield)
Second
Eureka - Wilcox (pitcher) & Matt Montoya (outfield)
Fieldcrest- Ella Goodrich (catcher) & Clayton Shirley (outfield)
Honorable mention
Eureka - Ashley Nohl (infield), Delaney Phillips (infield) & Reagan Linder (junior, infield)
Fieldcrest- Kristyn Swartz (infield)
On the baseball side, Eureka had a league-best four on the first squad and two of eight unanimous choices.