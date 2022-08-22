Singers welcome for Village-Aires

MINONK-After entertaining Minonk and surrounding communities with music since the spring of 1967, the Village-Aires have been on hiatus since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Their last performance was held in Nov. of 2019 where we entertained our audience with both secular and sacred Christmas music.

Because of the pandemic, they were unable to present a show - but they have always enjoyed singing together.

So in the fall 2021 and spring 2022, they met to sing for an hour about every other week. This fall, they plan to do the same.

Their first sing together will be Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 336 W. 4th Street, Minonk.

The remainder of the scheduled gatherings include, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 20, as well as Nov. 3 and 17.

They are extending an invitation to any former members, as well as encouraging anyone in surrounding communities who enjoy singing to join them.

Simply reach out to them through their Facebook page, The Village Aires, or contact Elaine Cunningham at (309) 432-2249. A music folder will be provided at their first meeting.

These evenings will be informal with the intention of nurturing their desire to sing and fellowship with other music lovers.