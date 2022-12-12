ADDWC does so much more

Although the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County is well known for its vocational recycling program the nonprofit organization does much more.

ADDWC serves between 35 to 40 individuals with intellectual disabilities and employs approximately 35 staff members, including direct care staff, drivers, case managers, maintenance and administration through its mission to improve the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities and their families of Woodford County and the surrounding area.

Its Life Skills Program offers individuals who have an interest or a need to improve their daily life skills through assistance with personal care, adult living skills, recreational and leisure activities, financial management, artistic expression and social proficiency. The program is held at ADDWC, 200 Moody St. in Eureka.

The organization also offers community living services through its three residential settings in Eureka. There, 24-hour support is given in small group-home settings of four to eight individuals in each home.

New leadership

The ADDWC Board of Directors recently hired longtime Vice President Tyler Rogers as CEO.

“Tyler brings great leadership skills to the agency,” said Roger Crow, Senior Director of Vocational Services. “He leads with a vast knowledge of the human services field. He has a deep passion for the individuals we serve and has earned the trust and respect of staff, individuals being served, families of individuals being served, as well as colleagues.”

Community support

The annual Italian Feast Fundraiser is held on a Saturday in early May at Eureka Bible Church. It offers dine-in, carry-out and curbside service of a spaghetti or fettucine dinner. Raffles and silent auctions are also at the event and online.

The Going Green Golf Outing is held on the last Wednesday in September. In its ninth year, the four-person scramble features more than 90 golfers with 18 holes with a cart, lunch, several games throughout the course, raffles and free soda and beer during play. Many local businesses have consistently sponsored the fundraiser, and more are welcome, Crow said.

Community involvement

ADDWC is looking for opportunities to get its clients involved in the community. “If you have a need for volunteers, contact ADDWC, and we’ll do our best to accommodate your need,” Crow said.

Plus, the organization offers facility tours and presentations about its work to individuals, groups and businesses. It also welcomes requests from businesses that think ADDWC clients would enjoy a tour of their facilities.

To receive the organization’s newsletter, donate or receive more information about ADDWC, go to www.addwc.org.