An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.
Kevin Brown admired Mike Krzyzewski for what he has done for basketball, the five national titles at Duke, three Olympic gold medals coaching Team USA, etc. Not me. My admiration for Krzyzewski — we know him as Coach K — is for what he did for Kevin Brown.
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
Angler’s Lake Nature Preserve is a little known gem in south-central Bloomington filled with history, trails, a fishing lake, other ponds and wildlife — especially birds during migration.
When a Bloomington mom posted online asking for help painting her family's new house, she never expected to end up with a full home renovation. Four weeks later, her church community has transformed the space.
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.