Shelbyville collects victory over Clinton 40-29

Shelbyville dumped Clinton 40-29 in Illinois high school football on September 10.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Rams registered a 16-14 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rams and the Maroons settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
In recent action on August 27, Clinton faced off against Lincoln and Shelbyville took on Toledo Cumberland on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
