St. Jude founder Danny Thomas once said, "Success in life has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It's what you do for others." Shelby Logan is a selfless individual who always puts others before herself, and she has served her community in numerous ways during her time at Eureka High School.

Shelby has been on the Student Council all four years of high school. The last two years she has been the Fight For Life coordinator, leading the largest student-led fundraiser for St. Jude in the country. Shelby oversees all the fundraiser events and is a huge part of making it successful. “We are able to give back to our community members who have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s awesome to see how the whole community comes together to support one cause,” Shelby said.

Shelby works very closely with Mrs. Janelle Brace- a teacher and supervisor of the Student Council. “There’s a lot I could say about Shelby; she’s simply amazing. She has the biggest heart and is always putting others first. Not only is Shelby extremely kind, she is a hard worker. She goes above and beyond in every situation, it is incredible to watch. Shelby is an asset to EHS, and she will truly be missed,” Mrs. Brace said

Besides Student Council, Shelby is also involved in National Honor Society, Best Buddies, volleyball and track. “Through all of these activities I have made lots of relationships I would not have otherwise,” Shelby said. This past season, Shelby was a captain on the volleyball team. She played libero for the team, earning a spot on the Academic All-State team.

From a young age Shelby knew that she wanted to be a teacher when she grew up. “My mom has definitely had a huge part of me wanting to become a teacher. When I was younger, I always looked forward to the couple of occasions that I got to go to ISU with her when we had school off and she didn't. Working at Five Points as a swim instructor brought back that feeling. I loved seeing kids at the pool that were filled with joy and so eager to learn,” Shelby said. Shelby plans to follow her love of teaching others and will attend a four-year university to pursue teaching.

Throughout Shelby’s future, there is no doubt that she will continue to serve those around her. Through her leadership, willingness to serve others and positive attitude, she will surely be filled with success.