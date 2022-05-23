Seventh-graders soar into top three

Eureka tied for third place at this past weekend's Illinois Elementary School Association three A state track competition at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria. They received two wins that included Millie Kaufman in the 400 and the four by four relay of Ivy Edwards, Kaufman, Breanna Lehman & Addison Schoolcraft. Other medalists for the seventh-graders included four by two (Mya Edwards, Sierra Herrmann, Kaufman & Schoolcraft, second), four by four (Liam Brown, Hank Maske, Lincoln Knapp & Levi Rhoades, second), Lehman (third, 100 hurdles) and Brock Leman (fourth, shot put). The Hornets and Washington Central each tallied 34 points. Mercer County won at 42, while El Paso-Gridley (36) was second.