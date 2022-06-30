 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven recognized by SLIAC

Several Eureka College individuals were recently selected to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all-academic squad for the spring term. To be eligible, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, a sophomore in class standing and be enrolled at the current institution for a minimum of two semesters. A list appears below by sport:

Baseball- Austin Davis, junior; Nathan Garard, junior and Dylan Hill

Cross country- Odessa Grove, soph.; Sophia Simonis, soph. and Hayden Skaggs. jr.

Softball- Raelyn Payne (third time chosen)

