Setting it Right

Symposium — The article on page A5 of Wednesday's Pantagraph titled "Students, alumni, experts speak in Illinois State research event" had the incorrect number of programs offered by the department. The WGSS program has an undergraduate minor, two graduate certificates and a queer studies concentration. 

Puzzle answer — The answer to Tuesday's Cryptoquote puzzle was inadvertently omitted from page B7 of Wednesday's Pantagraph. The answer was, "Although I cannot lay an egg, I am a very good judge of omelettes. - George Bernard Shaw"

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

