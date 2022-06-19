 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Setting it right

Opinion

Theater program — An inaccurate photo was published in Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph accompanying Ruth Cobb's column about the Normal Parks and Recreation Department's High School Summer Theatre Program celebrating its 50th anniversary. The photo has been replaced with an image of the Connie Link Amphitheatre, home of the summer theater program, at pantagraph.com.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

