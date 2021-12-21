Selecting a Primary Care Provider

As medical providers, our goal is to keep you and your family healthy. Regardless of your age, it is important to build a relationship with a primary care provider you trust and to schedule routine annual exams. Annual wellness visits are the best way to prevent and detect health issues early. Through these regular checkups, your primary care provider can monitor and promote your overall health. Checkups also alert your provider to any developing conditions or changes in your health. Detecting health issues early helps you get the treatment you need as soon as possible.

Creating a Healthier You

Building a long-term relationship with a primary care provider can result in significant health benefits, including:

More accurate diagnoses – A provider who sees you regularly is more likely to notice changes in your health, leading to better diagnoses of any health conditions you may experience.

Staying healthy – Your provider can help you manage any chronic conditions you may have and make a personalized treatment plan to improve your health.

Trust – A primary care provider who sees you regularly and knows your medical history can make you feel comfortable discussing any medical concerns.

Referral to specialists – If you need to see a specialist for your health condition, your provider will be able to refer you to a specialist to fit your unique health care needs.

Lower costs – By seeing your provider on a regular basis and contacting them first when you have a health concern, you may prevent unnecessary emergency visits and hospitals stays.

Early detection & Prevention – Routine annual exams ensure you are staying up to date with preventative health measures and getting age and risk factor based appropriate health screenings.

What to Look for in a New Primary Care Provider

When searching for a primary care provider, be sure to select someone who listens and makes you feel at ease. When you are sick or need medical attention, you want to be comfortable knowing you are seeing someone you trust. Equally important, you want to be confident your provider knows your medical history and is looking out for your best interest.

It’s important to find a provider who meets your needs. Primary care physicians all provide comprehensive medical care which includes attention to acute and chronic conditions as well as preventative medicine. There are several different types of providers available in primary care including:

Family Medicine: provide care to family members of all ages, newborn to end of life.

Internal Medicine: provide care to patients age 18 years and older.

General Pediatrics: provide care to patients newborn to 18 years of age.

Convenience should also factor into your decision.

Is the office close to your home or work?

Do they offer onsite laboratory services for routine blood draws?

Does your provider offer same day, walk-in appointments?

Can you schedule appointments, check lab results, and send messages to your provider online?

How to find a primary care provider

It’s important to select a provider who is right for you. Talk with your friends, family members or coworkers to see if they have any recommendations, but keep in mind these are based off their personal experiences and you may have different wants and/or needs from your healthcare team. You’ll also want to ensure you find a provider who is covered by your medical insurance. Your medical insurance plan may be able to provide you with a network of providers accepting new patients.

How to Find a Christie Clinic Primary Care Provider:

Visit the christieclinic.com/providers

Use the filter feature to select 'yes' for Primary Care Provider.

Check the box for ‘Accepting New Patients’.

Find a provider and schedule an appointment.

The decision of who you select as your primary care provider is a very personal one. This will be a relationship you have for many years to come so finding the right fit is key. All in all, your primary care provider should be someone you trust and who will serve as a healthcare advocate for you and your family.