Laura Blunier

By: Hayden Stoller

Everyone has different passions in life, different dreams and goals. For Laura Blunier, her dreams have almost always been laid out in front of her in the form of a marching band on the field. Whether she’s playing clarinet or singing in Vocal Jazz, Laura has always had a fanatical love for music that she lives out daily.

During her four years at Eureka High School, Laura participated in Jazz Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Scholastic Bowl and Vocal Jazz.

“I love singing and music, the matching of words to rhythm and expressing things in a beautiful way. I've done it all my life and hearing voices in song is one of the most beautiful things to me. I have been playing clarinet for about eight years, and 'bando' is firmly part of my identity now,” Laura said.

Laura joined band in middle school and since then, her love for it has only grown. When asked about what influenced her to join, Laura said, “I watched the 2017 EHS marching show at ISU, sitting in the band room in seventh grade. They were a phenomenal band, and their show was heart-wrenching in a way I had never really connected with before. I found that connection again my freshman year during Band Camp. It's where I built my second family.”

Without band in her life, Laura truly wouldn’t be who she is today. Not only has it given her the most meaningful relationships, but it has also taught her extremely valuable lessons. “You learn the importance of doing things correctly the first time. Being precise is important, and you have to learn that sooner or later. Being a part of band teaches you sooner rather than later,” Laura said.

One of the most meaningful relationships Laura has cultivated in band is with her band director, Mr. Stalter.

Mr. Stalter said: “Laura is a highly intelligent person, and applies this to her clarinet playing, which is very musical, well thought out, and technically precise. She never accepts anything but the best effort from herself, and though it is slightly irritating to her that others are not as consistent at this as she is, she is patient and kind and always encourages them to come up to standard. Laura has a quick wit and a dry sense of humor, and our conversations are always exciting, interesting, and fun. She is a good friend to her peers and I enjoy the positive atmosphere and spirit she brings to the band.”

When her high school marching band’s music fades, Laura won’t stop playing and performing. After finishing her associate degree at Illinois Central College, she hopes to continue band at Illinois State University, where she plans on getting her master’s in Psychology. Through her hard work and determination, Laura teaches us all a valuable lesson: Music truly can change your life.

Pava Carlson

By: Hallie Rocke

She is hard-working. She is humorous. She has heart. Pava Carlson is known throughout Eureka High School as a hard-working athlete and student with a great sense of humor.

Pava has been a member of the golf team for two years. Coach William Trout said: “As Pava's golf coach, I would say that Pava values playing a sport that she truly enjoys. She loves to laugh with her teammates, but is all business when she starts playing, just ask anyone that walks with her while playing!! Her 'grip it and rip it' attitude is apparent as one of her strengths watching her play each shot. Pava expects her best out of each shot and is probably her harshest critic. Her tough exterior covers a soul that empathizes with others who are struggling during a tough round of golf, because she has been there too. At the end of the round, Pava gave it her best attempt and is ready to tackle the next challenge tomorrow.”

Throughout high school, Pava has clicked most with golf and softball. They have taught her what it's like to be part of a team and how important it is to have great sportsmanship.

In addition to golf, Pava played softball since she was a freshman. “My favorite part of playing sports is how much I have learned about myself. I love being a part of a team, and I love being competitive,” Pava said.

While she is involved with extracurriculars, she also continues to serve the school through mentoring and being a part of the Student To Career Program. “I enjoy splitting my time between school and work. I spend my morning at school learning and having out with my friends and in the afternoon I am able to work and gain experience while making money,” Pava said.

Throughout her time at EHS, Pava has formed many connections with teachers but especially with Mrs. Bane.

“I have loved watching Pava grow these past four years. She started off being very shy and has really come out of her shell. She is very driven and has a great sense of humor. She is always willing to help those around her, and I have also gotten to witness her creative side this year! I will definitely miss having her at EHS,” Mrs. Bane said.

Although she connected with Mrs. Bane the most at school, her biggest influence was always found sitting in the stands at the softball field. Pava said, “My grandpa was my biggest influence. He encouraged me to be better and gave me advice after my games. This really helped me improve. He rarely missed a game no matter the sport and that meant a lot to me.”

After high school, Pava plans to attend Illinois Central College and is interested in being an X-ray technician. While going to ICC, she plans to look for an opportunity to play golf.

Throughout high school, Pava has learned a lot about herself and has grown into an exceptionally hard-working student and team leader. She will be greatly missed on and off the field as she continues on.

Danielle Oaks

By: Shelby Logan

Many different events can change your outlook on life. Danielle Oaks will leave Eureka High School impacted by peers and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Through the travel opportunities offered by Mrs. Michelle Monk, Danielle was able to go to Costa Rica the summer before entering her senior year. Countless hours of work went into being able to experience this life-changing opportunity.

“The thing I talk about with everyone is that, yeah, it’s a trip, and everyone is thankful to go on it. For me, it was more than just getting to do the things we were able to do there. It was such a rewarding experience because I worked two jobs to be able to go on this trip. Getting to experience everything we did on the trip, that alone was enough to be life-changing,” Danielle said.

Throughout the trip, Danielle did things that she would normally never do. She pushed herself to try new things and was able to build character. She is scared of heights, and one of the things they did was zip-lining. This was out of her comfort zone, but Mrs. Monk reassured her, and she loved every second of it.

Mrs. Monk said, “Danielle is a warrior! She lives her life to the fullest and loves to travel and learn. You can see the joy in her smile! My favorite memory was immediately after zip-lining in Costa Rica! She was literally on top of the world! I cannot wait to see her attack the rest of her goals with the passion she shows on the daily.”

Mrs. Monk has been a significant influence in Danielle’s journey through EHS. “She honestly made me fall in love with science. Her love for teaching shines through everything that she does. Not only does she care about the way her students perform in the classroom setting, but outside of class as well,” Danielle said. “Chasing Coral,” one of the documentaries that she watched in Mrs. Monk's Biology class inspired her to go into a science specialty.

Danielle also credits Ms. Blucker for helping her grow in life by going above and beyond for her and other individuals at Eureka High School. Ms. Blucker said, “It has truly been a privilege to watch Danielle grow into the fearless, determined and resilient young woman she is. Even in the difficult seasons of life that she has known all too well, she has shown amazing perseverance and endurance.”

In addition to falling in love with travel and excelling in academics, she participates actively in school activities. She participated in the National Honor Society, KEY Club, softball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the school play, yearbook and Speech Team.

Danielle’s yearbook adviser and Speech Team coach said, “I was so excited to have Danielle in class again for Journalism. She’s a thoughtful, gifted writer, and I appreciate her perspective. I also was so proud of her performances on the Speech Team. As a first year senior, it was just incredible how hard she worked and the raw talent she possesses. She’s only going to continue growing in her amazingness.”

Because of her many experiences and memories at EHS, she plans to attend a four-year university in the fall. Danielle will remember the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that she had at EHS for many years to come.

Carly Bridgewater

By: Sami Knapp

Carly Bridgewater is one of the most genuine and determined students to walk the halls of Eureka High School. Her demeanor impacts those around her. She has been an active member of the Band program, Chorus, KEY Club, National Honor Society, Jazz Band and Society of High School Scholars all throughout her high school career.

Carly is one of the drum majors in the Marching Band. One of Carly’s biggest influences, Mr. Stalter said, “Carly is a dedicated musician, and commits herself to continual improvement in every musical area she pursues, whether it be her clarinet, singing, or conducting. She is curious and detailed in her pursuit of musical knowledge, traits that will serve her well in college and in the profession. I am proud of the way she shouldered the leadership responsibilities of drum major this fall, and she led and inspired her Band with confidence and energy through every performance this season. Carly's steady presence and commitment to her Band were a large part of our success this fall.”

Another impactful person in Carly’s life is Mr. O’Hanlon. He is a constant reminder to Carly of joy and contentedness. “Seriously, is there anything that Carly doesn't do well? She's an ultra-successful drum major, student, leader and person. It's no wonder that Carly is well respected and has so many friends. I am super excited that a person with her amazing gifts and good character is going to be a teaching colleague someday.” Mr. O gives her daily motivation with his powerful message and intent.

When asked about her most cherished memory, Carly said, “I get to spend my Saturdays with the people I love, doing what I love. It was amazing when we won at state last year. When we got home around 1 a.m. we played the pony game together before we went home. Then the next day we even had a parade of our own to congratulate our achievements. I love the sense of community and family we have in the band; it is one thing that I will miss.” It is clear that her band-family surrounds her with delight.

Aside from being her band teacher, Mr Stalter has been a mentor to Carly. “It was really after sophomore year, Mr. Stalter really pushed me to be my best, and it opened my eyes and made me want to teach others music.”

Carly hopes to take after Mr Stalter and attend Illinois State University to further pursue and teach her love of music. With her big heart and positive mindset Carly is sure to influence those around her and teach much more than what’s on the sheet music.

Zech Lapp

By: Paige Zarvell

Major League Baseball’s first baseman Kris Bryant said, “Athleticism is temporary, but your character is forever." Eureka High School first baseman Zechariah Lapp lives by this quote and is one of the most hardworking and dedicated students and athletes in the senior class. He shows true character not only in his athletic positions but also in the classroom and in his service organizations.

Zech serves as a member of the National Honor Society, and Zech is a four-year, three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football throughout his high school career. Zech earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors this past football season. “I’ve learned to work hard, be a part of a team, and how to communicate with my teammates. I will miss the experiences and the feeling of having so much adrenaline when playing on Friday nights,” Zech said. Zech also bonded a lot with his teammates. “The companionship that is earned from playing with others and being able to play in front of a huge crowd every Friday night is always fun,” Zech said. Zech signed with Monmouth College to continue playing football in the fall.

Zech loves to spend his spare time outdoors, specifically fishing. He got to pursue this passion in Mr. O’Hanlon’s Biology 115 class and enjoyed the curriculum and building relationships with the teacher. Mr. O’Hanlon said, “He was a very good student and he always did a solid job in the classroom. He’s also a lot of fun to talk with outside of class. Zech is a great kid to be around, and I wish him the best.”

Another teacher at EHS that Zech bonded with was Mrs. Ferguson. “Zech is one of the best-natured students I have had. He is a good sport and a great athlete. I can always count on him to have a smile and take things in stride,” Mrs. Ferguson said. Zech enjoyed learning about starting a business in Mrs. Ferguson’s College and Careers class.

Because of his interest in business, Zech is also involved in the Woodford County CEO program. This is a program where students visit businesses in the area and learn what it takes to keep a business running. “CEO is a program that has developed my interests in business and has displayed the ideals of being a great business leader. It has taught me experiences from many business owners and I have developed a social network that will help me later on in life,” Zech said. Through both of these experiences, Zech has decided he wants to pursue a career in business.

Zech said, “Working hard can set you up well for life. Not procrastinating and slacking can help you get what you want finished and done to the best of your ability.” This mindset is exactly what will carry Zech to a successful future.