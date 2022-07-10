See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1801 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1721 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1727 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1725 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1723 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1823 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1821 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1819 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1817 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1815 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1813 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1811 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1809 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1807 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit June 2, for $185,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1805 Glenbridge Road.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean County issued permit June 3, for $85,000 new construction of single-family residence at 811 W. Grove St.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean County issued permit June 3, for $85,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1112 N. Morris Ave.

Charlie Knapp Builders issued permit June 17, for $156,040 general single-family alteration/remodel to main floor kitchen at 4 Rasberry Road.

Jodi Construction issued permit June 29, for $230,000 new single-family residence at 2510 Savanna Road.

Normal

Walbridge River City Joint Venture issued permit June 29 for $30,941,640 commercial Rivian N1 West addition interior buildout at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Catalyst Construction issued permit June 29, for $168,000 commercial remodel of Marcfirst second floor renovation at 2000 Jacobssen Drive.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit June 29, for $191,063 commercial remodel of EOL Re-Rate WAHA #3 & #4 at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Finish Touch issued permit June 29, for $75,806 residential accessory structures for 16 by 30 enclosed pavilion at 3610 Como Court.

Sun Structure Designs issued permit June 29, for $62,810 residential remodel to remove existing room and install 14 by 14 sunroom at 201 W. Lincoln St.

Franke Construction issued permit June 30, for $220,000 new single-family attached residence at 1712 Millstone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit June 30, for $220,000 new single-family attached residence at 1710 Millstone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit June 30, for $220,000 new single-family attached residence at 1708 Millstone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit June 30, for $220,000 new single-family attached residence at 1706 Millstone Drive.

SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 5, for $219,000 new single-family attached residence at 192 Cassidy Road.

SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 5, for $178,000 new single-family attached residence at 200 Cassidy Road.

SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 5, for $219,000 new single-family attached residence at 208 Cassidy Road.

McLean County

Paul Davis Restoration issued permit June 23, for $77,000 structural repair to a single-family residence due to a fire at 17566 Tide Road, Hudson.

Shawn Garth issued permit June 23, for $83,000 private detached 30 by 40 garage to single-family dwelling at 18684 East 2375 North Road, Towanda.

Feeney Homes issued permit July 1, for $450,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15935 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.

Feeney Homes issued permit July 1, for $450,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15971 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.