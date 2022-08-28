 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

  • 0

Normal 

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Aug. 22, for $3,016,076 commercial new construction of tenant build-out with offices, breakrooms, R.R. at 301 W. Kerrick Road.

Keystone Homes issued permit Aug. 23, for $213,800 new single-family detached residence at 2621 Shale Road.

McLean County

Janna Heines issued permit Aug. 19, for $200,000 inground pool and detached pool house at 23236 East 1100 North Road, Downs.

Allen Schrock Builders issued permit Aug. 24, for $110,000 addition to a single-family residence at 21603 North 1000 East Road, Carlock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News