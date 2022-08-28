See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Aug. 22, for $3,016,076 commercial new construction of tenant build-out with offices, breakrooms, R.R. at 301 W. Kerrick Road.
Keystone Homes issued permit Aug. 23, for $213,800 new single-family detached residence at 2621 Shale Road.
McLean County
Janna Heines issued permit Aug. 19, for $200,000 inground pool and detached pool house at 23236 East 1100 North Road, Downs.
Allen Schrock Builders issued permit Aug. 24, for $110,000 addition to a single-family residence at 21603 North 1000 East Road, Carlock.