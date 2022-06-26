 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal 

Drew Nussbaum issued permit June 15, for $390,000 new single-family detached residence at 2095 Heather Ridge Drive.

Tartan Realty Group issued permit June 15, for $85,000 commercial remodel of Original Pancake House enclose patio area at 115 S. Veterans Parkway Ste. A.

Vargco LLC issued permit June 21, for $1,008,082, commercial new construction of Love's Tire Shop at 2007 N. Main St.

Vargco LLC issued permit June 21, for $3,163,271 commercial new construction of Love's RV Park/Building at 2007 N. Main St. 

Vargco LLC issued permit June 21, for $6,063,649 commercial new construction of Love's Convenience Store/Restaurant at 2007 N. Main St. 

McLean County

O'Neil Builders issued permit June 16, for $425,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15884 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.

