See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Tarter Construction issued permit April 20, for $1,800,000 commercial service repair garage at 1106 S. Veterans Parkway.
Calvin Kaisner issued permit April 20, for $50,000 general back patio with future roof at 2201 Jessamine Road.
Iuvo Construction issued permit April 22, for $272,000 new single-family residence at 6107 Wrigley Drive.
Redeemed Roofing issued permit April 27, for $50,000 general tear off and re-roofing at 1219 E. Grove St.
McLean County Asphalt Co. issued permit May 3, for $62,691 to remove and replace existing asphalt at 1215 Holiday Drive.
KLT General Contractors issued permit May 3, for $63,000 general single-family second floor addition at 218 Kreitzer Ave.
Normal
Lemons Construction issued permit April 27, for $280,000 new single-family detached residence at 1815 Derek Drive.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit May 2, for $558,000 commercial remodel of Rivian Suspension Reliability Testing at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit May 2, for $3,526,537 new commercial construction of Battery Test Building #2 Foundation at 2450 Electric Ave.
River City Construction issued permit May 3, for $351,016 new commercial construction of EOL Launch #2 Team Room and restrooms at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
McLean County
Premier Pools & Spas issued permit April 27, for $104,000 in ground pool at 9779 Janel Drive, Bloomington.