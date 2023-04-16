Normal
Franke Construction issued permit April 7, for $245,000 new single-family detached residence at 1313 Galway Court.
Franke Construction issued permit April 7, for $250,000 new single-family detached residence at 1315 Galway Court.
ADT Solar LLC issued permit April 11, for $54,750 residential installation of 50 solar panels on roof at 1020 Meadow Lark Road.
Rodney J and Monica Gnann-Knipe issued permit April 12, for $60,000 residential remodel including room addition and deck at 2004 Marina Drive.