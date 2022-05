See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Rick Feeney Homes Inc. issued permit May 4, for $150,000 general single-family alteration due to fire damage at 1307 S. Oak St.

Armstrong Builders issued permit May 9, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6 Roscoe Court.

Armstrong Builders issued permit May 9, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 4 Roscoe Court.

Normal

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 12, for $650,000 new construction of single-family ranch with finished basement at 1246 Silver Oak Circle.

Sri Karthik issued permit May 13, for $550,000 new single-family detached residence at 1232 Silver Oak Circle.

Sri Karthik issued permit May 13, for $575,000 new single-family detached residence at 1229 Silver Oak Circle.

Homes by Tentac issued permit May 13, for $252,000 new single-family detached residence at 513 Bobwhite Way.

Maintenance Contractors Inc. issued permit May 16, for $60,000 commercial remodel to convert to two bed and two bath at 206 S. Linden St.

Sri Karthik issued permit May 17, for $500,209 new single-family detached residence at 1253 Silver Oak Circle.

McLean County

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 10, for $8,715,388 wind farm at 841 State Highway 54, Farmer City.

Lemons Construction issued permit May 11, for $350,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 745 Kristin Drive, Normal.

Shane Cunningham issued permit May 13, for $100,000 40 by 60 detached shed accessory to single-family residence at 18948 North 100 East Road, Bloomington.

BJ Armstrong issued permit May 16, for $425,000 single-family residence with attached two-car garage at 15917 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.

