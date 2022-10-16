See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
A New Roofing Contractor LLC issued permit Oct. 5, for $356,000 commercial remodel of new metal roof for church at 4408 E. Raab Road.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Oct. 7, for $250,000 commercial remodel of Tri-Chord Roof Truss Install, EOL Snow Drift Load Repair at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
H&H Design Build issued permit Oct. 7, for $473,202 commercial remodel MRI Renovation at 2200 Fort Jesse Road.
ADT Solar LLC issued permit Oct. 7, for residential solar installation of 30 solar panels on existing roof at 1315 Spear Drive.
Josh Linton issued permit Oct. 11, for $65,500 commercial interior remodel of Apostolic Pentecostal Church at 408 E. College Ave. Ste. A.
McLean County
Stephanie Kold issued permit Sept. 30, for $190,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 1115 South Gap, Danvers.
Jason Hospelhorn issued permit Oct. 3, for $120,000 pool and deck accessory to single-family residence at 8288 Garden Road, Carlock.
Mike Schupp issued permit Oct. 4, for $280,000 single-family dwelling at 18963 Valley Court, Bloomington.