See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1738 Millstone Drive.
Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1740 Millstone Drive.
Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1742 Millstone Drive.
Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1744 Millstone Drive.
McLean County
Feeney Homes issued permit May 3, for $450,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 16004 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.
Harvest Solar issued permit May 5, for two $79,000 ground mounted solar panels at 2380 North 1775 East Road, Heyworth.
Pilchard Construction issued permit May 11, for $485,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 28227 East 725 North Road, LeRoy.