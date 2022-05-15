 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

  • 0

Normal

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1738 Millstone Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1740 Millstone Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1742 Millstone Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit May 4, for $350,000 single-family attached residence at 1744 Millstone Drive.

McLean County

Feeney Homes issued permit May 3, for $450,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 16004 Belfry Drive, Bloomington.

Harvest Solar issued permit May 5, for two $79,000 ground mounted solar panels at 2380 North 1775 East Road, Heyworth.

Pilchard Construction issued permit May 11, for $485,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 28227 East 725 North Road, LeRoy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who represented swaths of east-central Illinois for more than a decade, died Monday evening. He was 75. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News