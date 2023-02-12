Bloomington

Landmark Construction & Renovations LLC issued permit Jan. 11, for $69,199 general single-family kitchen and master bathroom remodel at 24 Laurel Wood Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit Jan. 12, for $80,000 commercial office building alteration to turn office space into a crisis center at 520 N. Center St.

BJ Armstrong Inc. issued permit Jan. 19, for $85,000 general single-family alteration of kitchen, master bath and workout room in basement at 8 Litta Court.

Associated Contractors Co Inc. issued permit Jan. 20, for $77,110 commercial place of worship alteration to replace entry doors and first floor windows at 705 N. Roosevelt Ave.

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit Jan. 20, for $60,000 commercial interior renovation of new office space at 201 E. Grove St.

O'Shea Builders issued permit Jan. 25, for $50,000 commercial office building alteration/interior demo of Growmark Office at 1705 Towanda Ave.

McLean County

Hoffman Ochs issued permit Feb. 1, for $200,000 addition to single-family residence at 19329 Oakwood Drive, Bloomington.

Straight Up Solar issued permit Feb. 7, for $63,600 two ground mounted solar rays at 24111 East 400 North Road, LeRoy.

Devon Brown issued permit Feb. 8, for $325,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 20771 Mackinaw Bluffs Road, Lexington.