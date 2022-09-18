See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 7, for $180,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1706 Bluestone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 7, for $250,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1605 Duncannon Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 7, for $250,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1531 Duncannon Drive.

Titan Solar Power II Inc. issued permit Sept. 8, for $77,672 residential 17.600 kW roof mounted solar installation at 1416 Ironwood CC Drive.

Central Roofing Inc. issued permit Sept. 8, for $79,861 new commercial construction of new roof coating at 8 Traders Circle.

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 8, for $180,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1704 Bluestone Drive.

R&G Exteriors LLC issued permit Sept. 8, for $247,396 commercial remodel re-roof permit for property preservation all 15 buildings at 300 E. Shelbourne Drive RM Laundry.

Kris Spaulding Construction Inc. issued permit Sept. 13, for $66,580 residential kitchen remodel with revised layout at 3221 Topaz Road.

Keystone Homes issued permit Sept. 12, for $385,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1228 Silver Oak Circle.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Sept. 13, for $272,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 416 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Sept. 13, for $272,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2184 Granby Lane.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Sept. 13, for $300,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2661 Billings Court.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Sept. 13, for $310,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2651 Billings Court.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Sept. 13, for $325,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2671 Billings Court.

Olsson Roofing Company Inc. issued permit Sept. 13, for $1,690,061 commercial remodel to tear off and re-roof Bridgestone at 1600 Fort Jesse Road.

McLean County

Steven Flutey issued permit Sept. 8, for $350,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 14854 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington.

Wolf Roofing issued permit Sept. 9, for $300,000 indoor riding arena and barn accessory to single-family residence at 25019 East 1400 North Road, Ellsworth.

BK Carpentry issued permit Sept. 9, for $1,780,000 to help rebuild Victory Church at 18180 US Highway 150, Bloomington.

Scott Lynch issued permit Sept. 12, for $51,000 30 by 40 shed accessory to single-family dwelling at 16502 E. Cheyenne Road, Heyworth.