See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Uphoff Homes Inc. issued permit Dec. 5, for $358,000 new construction of single-family residence at 25135 White Owl Lane.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit Dec. 7, for $60,000 commercial multi-family interior alteration to upgrade kitchen and bathrooms at 202 Lily Lane Unit A.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit Dec. 14, for $60,000 commercial multi-family interior alteration to upgrade kitchen and bathrooms at 102 Lilac Lane Unit B.

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit Dec. 22, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5012 Finlen Lane.

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit Dec. 22, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5019 Finlen Lane.

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit Dec. 22, for $325,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1113 Bell Grove Lane.

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit Dec. 22, for $325,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5014 Finlen Lane.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Dec. 28, for $93,000 general single-family alteration at 428 Linden St.

Normal

River City Construction issued permit Jan. 5, for $55,000 commercial remodel of exterior cooler for cafeteria at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

100 McKnight LLC issued permit Jan. 10, for $985,000 commercial new construction of The Park—Apartment Building C at 120 McKnight Drive Building C.

Travis Yordy issued permit Jan. 10, for $180,000 commercial new construction of storage building “D” with 63 units at 2009 W. College Ave.