Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Christopher Niebur issued permit April 26, for $105,739.32 by 22 home office and bedroom addition over existing garage at 1308 Heritage Road.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit April 26, for $350,000 single-family residence Greystone Duplex at 1734 Millstone Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit April 26, for $350,000 single-family residence Greystone Duplex at 1736 Millstone Drive.

Knapp Builders issued permit April 26, for $300,690 commercial remodel of apartment units 4-6, 14-15 at 405 Broadway. 

McLean County

David Pearson issued permit April 20, for $400,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 18577 Hazel Court, Hudson.

4D Construction issued permit April 25, for $100,000 addition to single-family residence at 33419 East 3000 North Road, Chenoa.

