See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Franke Construction issued permit March 18, for $222,000 new single-family detached residence at 1709 Bluestone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit March 18, for $222,000 new single-family detached residence at 1717 Bluestone Drive.

Candor Custom Homes issued permit March 21, for $606,000 new single-family detached residence at 1250 Silver Oak Circle.

Candor Custom Homes issued permit March 21, for $628,000 new construction of detached single-family residence at 1252 Silver Oak Circle.

Franke Construction issued permit March 22, for $222,000 new single-family detached residence at 1214 Ledgestone Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit A.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit B.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit C.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit D.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit E.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $300,000 single-family attached residence at 3536 Shepard Road Unit F.

McLean County

Uphoff Homes issued permit March 17, for $414,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 25135 White Owl Lane, Hudson.

Jason Spalding issued permit March 17, for $72,000 48 by 56 shed accessory to single-family residence at 21997 East 500 North Road, Downs.

Kenny Hawthorne issued permit March 18, for $50,000 30 by 40 detached shed accessory to single-family residence at 36003 East 1300 North Road, Saybrook.

Rave Homes issued permit March 22, for $350,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 8797 Mill Creek Road, Bloomington.

