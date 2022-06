See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

River City Construction issued permit June 8, for $19,394,000 new construction of commercial Heartland AG Building at 1608 W. Raab Road.

Keystone Homes issued permit June 9, for $283,000 new single-family detached residence at 3601 Napa Lane.

Franke Construction issued permit June 10, for $224,900 new single-family detached residence at 1721 Arborvitae Court.

Habitat for Humanity issued permit June 10, for $105,000 new single-family detached residence at 906 Bryan St.

Knapp Builders issued permit June 10, for $528,540 new single-family detached residence at 1231 Silver Oak Circle.

Carlson Siding and Construction issued permit June 13, for $79,000 commercial remodel/re-roof for Epiphany Catholic Church at 1006 E. College Ave. BLDG Gym.

Coach House Garages issued permit June 13, for $60,000 commercial remodel of new maintenance shed at 619 Orlando Ave.

Kris Spaulding Construction issued permit June 13, for $55,425 residential remodel of covered patio & bath at 903 Randall Drive.

Twin City Home and Design issued permit June 13, for $199,000 new single-family attached residence at 1615 Belclare Road.

Twin City Home and Design issued permit June 13, for $199,000 new single-family attached residence at 1613 Belclare Road.

