Normal
Chad Young issued permit Jan. 26, for $104,000 Firehouse Pizza commercial remodel at 129 E. Beaufort St.
Catalyst Construction, Inc. issued permit Jan. 27, for $102,643 commercial remodel MOB II 190/Bathroom; 2 sleep rooms at 1304 Franklin Ave.
Harold O'Shea Builders issued permit Jan. 27, for $319,000 commercial remodel phase 3 renovation of X-Ray room at 2005 Jacobssen Drive.
Shamrock Development Inc. issued permit Jan. 27, for $112,000 for commercial remodel CVS interior alterations at 1701 Fort Jesse Road.
McLean County
David Bair and Deanna Deatrick issued permit Jan. 31, for $225,000 change of use/single-family residence with attached garage at 3249 North 1775 East Road, Heyworth.